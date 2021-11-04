ND small businesses now all on one website

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Online shopping became the new normal during the pandemic.

According to the North Dakota Small Business Development Centers, ecommerce traffic is still up.

To offset the hit small businesses took across the state due to closures, the SBDC created “Shop North Dakota.”

The online platform allows local small business owners to sell together online.

This helps business owners by exposing their businesses to more potential customers.

And helps customers by allowing them to view all their favorite local businesses in one place.

You can shop the site at www.shopnd.com .

