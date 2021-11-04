ND Lawmakers fighting redistricting maps to fight for legislative seat

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Disagreements over upcoming special session topics are already becoming public, and so are plans to fight back.

Some lawmakers plan on interjecting the redistricting approval process by submitting their own maps or making changes during debate in the chamber.

That takes time and money.

There seemed to be a lot of agreement among the Redistricting Committee over the proposal, but there are 120 other members of the legislature who didn’t have a say. But next week, they will and they’re coming with their own maps. This will push session longer as they fight for their seats.

As populations move the cities, more legislative seats move to urban representatives.

Those on the verge of losing their district and seat in the legislature say it’s more than shifting demographics; they say it’s targeted urbanization of the legislature.

“Only a retired person or a self-employed multi-millionaire are the only people who can serve the district anymore, because if you live on one end of the district and want to go to a church function or something like that and meet your people and talk to them, it’s almost impossible,” said Sen. Jason Heitkamp, R-Wahpeton.

Other have confronted their colleagues about the committee-endorsed map, and argued there wasn’t enough transparency and input from outside the committee.

The Chairman of the committee said he’s satisfied with the process and the product, but added there was less time for this map than in years past.

“We didn’t get those numbers until late in August this year, and we can’t do anything until then. So, it got accelerated, but I’m very comfortable with the way it went, and I think we did a remarkable job,” said Redistricting Committee Chairman Bill Devlin, R-Finley.

Those who are unhappy will be submitting alternative maps, and may also demand changes on the debate floor.

This will increase the time spent in the Capitol which costs taxpayers $81,000 per day.

“Big waste of money. I see it every year at the beginning of the session. Them bringing up bills, I guess I won’t mention the ones that I really hate, and they know they’re going to fail or even if they do pass they’re inevitably going to be shot down in the courts,” said Bismarck resident Cole Bernhardt.

These changes and the map itself need to be written in legalese, even describing the streets where the lines turn. it took weeks for state employees to write the current version.

Devlin said any changes which are made during special session will likely be small technical changes which could be written the same day they’re approved. But he added he hasn’t heard of any minor tweaks yet. Only the overhaul requests.

