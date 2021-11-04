Local grocery store owners feel the impact of supply chain shortages

VELVA, N.D. – You may have noticed empty shelves and freezers to be a common theme at grocery stores you usually shop at. The increasing problems with supply chains and bottlenecks are impacting shops here in North Dakota and across the country.

For grocery store owner Brenda McCasson, bare shelves like these are becoming a normal scene.

“I can’t get some items in. As many people are seeing empty store shelves, well I am seeing that as well when I order something. I’ll maybe only get half of it coming in because it’s either been lost in transit or delayed shipping, temporarily unavailable,” said Brenda McCasson, who owns and operates Velva and Drake Fresh Foods with her husband Matt.

With increased inflation, the store is having to charge more.

“They look at that and they see the higher price and they do go to Costco, Walmart, things like that. They are going to make it, Walmart is going to be okay. It’s the small-town grocery stores that are really struggling,” said McCasson.

McCasson added that the store is doing what they can to provide for their local community.

“I know that it’s hard to be patient in times like these, but we appreciate their patience, and we are working as hard as we can to supply them,” said McCasson.

Hoping to stay afloat during these uncertain times.

McCasson said she does not want customers to go out and panic shop as that leads to greater issues, but to shop smart and think ahead for the holidays.

