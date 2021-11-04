Advertisement

Frontier Airlines launches nonstop flights from Fargo to Orlando

By Lisa Budeau
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

It is no easier to take a quick trip to Florida.

Frontier Airlines is launching twice-weekly nonstop flights between Hector International Airport and Orlando International Airport.

To celebrate the new service, Frontier is offering introductory fares starting at $59.

“We’re excited to launch nonstop flights from Fargo to Orlando,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial, Frontier Airlines. “As the most popular vacation spot in the country, Orlando has been a highly requested destination and we’re proud to offer low-fare service to Central Florida for Fargo area residents to make unforgettable vacation memories this winter and beyond.”

“As we gear up for cooler weather, Fargo’s Hector International Airport is thrilled to add a direct route to Orlando via Frontier Airlines,” Shawn Dobberstein, executive director of Fargo’s Hector International Airport said. “So many of our travelers are looking for destinations that offer safe, outdoor activities and Orlando surely makes the mark with a wide array of dining and entertainment options.”

For additional information, visit https://www.flyfrontier.com/committed-to-you/

