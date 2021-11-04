First District Health Unit to offer Pfizer 5-11 COVID-19 vaccine starting Friday

MINOT, N.D. – First District Health Unit, the public healthcare provider in the Minot area, joins other providers across the state in beginning to roll out the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11 years old.

First District will begin administering the vaccine Friday, Nov. 5. Those interested in scheduling appointments can do so on the provider’s website.

Children must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

The vaccine is administered in two shots, separated by three weeks, as with the 12 and up doses. The flu and COVID-19 shots can be received at the same visit.

Children may experience a sore arm or a slight fever following the shot. First District says these are normal and should go away in a few days.

