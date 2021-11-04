Advertisement

First District Health Unit to offer Pfizer 5-11 COVID-19 vaccine starting Friday

First District Health Unit
First District Health Unit(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – First District Health Unit, the public healthcare provider in the Minot area, joins other providers across the state in beginning to roll out the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11 years old.

First District will begin administering the vaccine Friday, Nov. 5. Those interested in scheduling appointments can do so on the provider’s website.

Children must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

The vaccine is administered in two shots, separated by three weeks, as with the 12 and up doses. The flu and COVID-19 shots can be received at the same visit.

Children may experience a sore arm or a slight fever following the shot. First District says these are normal and should go away in a few days.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Pair of crashes on Highway 2/52 in Minot, one involving Ward County deputy
Chase Hurdle
UPDATE: Bismarck PD issues Silver Alert for missing Bismarck High School student
Mandy Fulsebakke
Ward County Sheriff’s Department asking for help finding Mandy Fulsebakke
Urban coyote
Urban coyotes make appearance in Bismarck, game wardens say the canines can coexist with humans
Car-pedestrian crash before hockey game in Nashville, TN leaves North Dakota woman dead, husband injured

Latest News

Dennis Mitchell Drummond
Silver Alert issued for 76-year-old West Fargo man
Doctors say washing hands helps fight infectious disease like influenza
Influenza cases popping up in northern North Dakota
Cell phone
Stanley Junior/Senior High School move to a no cell phone policy
North Dakota Department of Corrections & Rehabilitation
State prison reports over 80 percent of inmate population is vaccinated