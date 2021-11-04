Advertisement

Fire Department responds to mobile home fire in South Bismarck

Bismarck Mobile Home Fire
Bismarck Mobile Home Fire(KFYR)
By KFYR STAFF
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 6:17 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck house fire broke out at approximately 3:50 PM on Wednesday.

The Central Dakota Communications Center received a report of smoke and fire in a mobile home located in the 1400 block of south 12th street. The Bismarck Fire Department was dispatched and upon arrival, found smoke and fire. The fire crew established command and additional fire crew arrived on scene and assisted

Fire damage was limited to one bedroom. The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental. There were no injuries to any occupants or first responders. The occupants of the home were temporarily displaced.

