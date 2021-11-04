Advertisement

Final Class A & B volleyball polls

By Lee Timmerman
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck High and Northern Cass will take the number one ranking in the state into the region volleyball tournaments.

The Demons replace Century in the top spot in Class-A, but it’s extremely close. They evenly split the first-place votes. Bismarck beat Century 3-1 on October 26th, but Century topped Bismarck 3-0 on September 28th, so the Patriots will be the number one seed for the West Region next week.

Just before the start of the Class-B district tournaments Northern Cass edged Linton-HMB 3-2, which keeps the Jaguars on top of the voting from the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association.

Class-A

1. Bismarck (4) — 36 pts — Last poll: 2

2. Bismarck Century (4) — 34 pts — Last poll: 1

3. West Fargo — 22 pts — Last poll: 3

4. Shanley — 20 pts — Last poll: 4

5. Jamestown — 4 pts — Last poll: RV

Others receiving votes: West Fargo Sheyenne, Davies

Class-B

1. Northern Cass (9) — 90 pts — Last poll: 1

2. Linton-HMB — 79 pts — Last poll: 2

3. North Star — 68 pts — Last poll: 6

4. Thompson — 59 pts — Last poll: 5

5. Our Redeemers — 58 pts — Last poll: 4

6. Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich — 45 pts — Last poll: 3

7. Central Cass — 33 pts — Last poll: 7

8. Kenmare — 26 pts — Last poll: 8

9. (tie) Dickinson Trinity — 10 pts — Last poll: 10

9. (tie) LaMoure-Litchville-Marion — 10 pts — Last poll: 9

9. (tie) May-Port-CG — 10 pts — Last poll: NR

Others Receiving votes: Carrington

