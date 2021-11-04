Federal Reserve takes first step toward ending pandemic-era practices

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Federal Reserve announced Wednesday it would be tapering back its pandemic-era monthly bond purchases by $15 billion every month. Currently, the Fed is purchasing $120 billion per month in bonds, as a method of counteracting the effect the pandemic has had on the economy. Experts say this is the first step in moving past pandemic-era economic practices.

“They’re not going to raise interest rates. They’ll announce that interest rate hikes will come sometime later in 2022 or 2023. They’re going to start tapering this constant, every month, of inventing $120 billion in purchasing mortgage-backed securities and other bank bonds to create liquidity in the marketplace,” said Eugene Graner, president of Heartland Investor Services.

The move was in line with market expectations. The Fed released a statement emphasizing the plan is not a definitive roadmap of further action to be taken and that it will make adjustments in the future if needed. The market reacted positively to the news.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.