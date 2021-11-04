Advertisement

Dinosaur from Montana has new home in Dickinson museum

(kfyr)
By Sara Berlinger
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTANA (KFYR) - A dinosaur discovery in Montana several years ago is finally making its home in Dickinson.

There are many dinosaurs at Dickinson’s Badlands Dinosaur Museum, but the museum’s curator says this one is special.

“This will be one of the nicest dinosaurs that you can see between Chicago and Montana, Bozeman,” said Dr. Denver Fowler, Badlands Dinosaur Museum Curator.

Dr. Denver Fowler says the about 76-million-year-old tyrannosaur was from the Judith River Formation in Montana. He saw the animal’s feet sticking out of a cliff in 2017.

It was a discovery that made him, and others want to dig.

“There was a skeleton and fortunately for us it was curled up so it took up less space in the cliff so we could dig it out a little more easily,” said Fowler.

Fowler says it took several years to get the skeleton block ready for travel and it was about two weeks ago that a heavy lifting helicopter picked it up and lowered it onto a trailer. The dino was then ready for the trip to its new home in Dickinson.

“During the actual lift I was just, just desperately hoping that it all went to plan, and it did,” said Fowler.

So where is the tyrannosaur today? The more than nine-thousand-pound skeleton block is at Tooz Construction. They’re fixing wheels onto its support frame so it can be wheeled into the lab.

“It only just fits through the doors and then it’s going to sit here in the middle of the lab and people will be able to see it through the window and we’re also going to have a camera from above taking a photograph probably every minute,” said Fowler.

Fowler says the camera will allow the public to see their work. They have some of the dinosaur’s parts, but he is excited to learn more about it as it emerges from the rock.

Fowler says it will take about two years to clean the dinosaur completely. he says he is thankful to those who supported the project including BLM, TC Energy, ConocoPhillips, JE Dunn, and Tooz Construction.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
Car-pedestrian crash before hockey game in Nashville, TN leaves North Dakota woman dead, husband injured
Chase Hurdle
UPDATE: Bismarck PD issues Silver Alert for missing Bismarck High School student
Attorney Jeff Nehring, left, and Joshua Kringen, right
Former Williston Business Owner accepts plea agreement, avoids jail time for paying minor for sex
Urban coyote
Urban coyotes make appearance in Bismarck, game wardens say the canines can coexist with humans

Latest News

sports 11/3/21
6PM Sportscast 11/3/21
weather 11/3/21
Evening Weather 11/3/21
Dakota Zoo takes steps to vaccinate snow leopards against coronavirus
two sport standout
Sports Spotlight: Jace Friesz
spotlight caleb
Athlete Spotlight: Caleb Rist