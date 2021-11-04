Christmas tree shortage shouldn’t have large impact in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Whether you like to decorate your home for Christmas as soon as November hits, or prefer to wait until after Thanksgiving, you may notice some changes this year if you need decorations.

It’s a common debate: real versus artificial Christmas trees. Some people opt for the artificial option out of convenience.

“It just doesn’t make a mess, it’s something you can reuse every year,” said Josh Kuntz of Bismarck.

Dan Cashman of Cashman’s Nursery is prepping for the holiday season by setting out spruce tops.

If you’re going for the traditional, real tree this Christmas, Bismarck nurseries like Cashman’s have had to expand their search for suppliers.

“This year, we did bring in Christmas trees from farther away than sometimes where we get them. A lot of our Frazier Firs are coming from Quebec way out in eastern Canada,” said Cashman.

Cashman said dry weather conditions in Oregon had an impact on nationwide supply. He said trees were harder to come by in Wisconsin as well.

“Many growers didn’t plant much in the past 14 or 15 years. A lot of them are getting to be my age and are phasing it out. There really wasn’t much of a supply,” said Cashman.

So, what does this mean for the consumer? Luckily, prices shouldn’t go up too much.

“They’ll probably just be a dollar or two more. On the biggest ones, since they’re older, they might be five or six dollars more, but that’s hardly anything for something that’s 15 to 16 years old,” said Cashman.

Cashman said the trees he’s getting in don’t get cut until the week of Thanksgiving, but you can order ahead, which he recommends.

“We’ve got a lot of orders. A lot of people have called in, especially if they want a 14 to 16 footer,” said Cashman.

Cashman said they have very few trees leftover by Christmas Eve, so the earlier you’re able to get your tree this year, the better.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.