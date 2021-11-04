Bismarck man accused of leading drug trafficking operation

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Law enforcement arrested a 27-year-old after they say he was involved in trafficking more than 3,000 oxycodone pills since August.

BCI investigators say they arrested a couple for possession who then told them Layne Edward Johs of Bismarck sold them drugs.

In October, investigators detained Johs and found a large quantity of oxycodone pills and a handgun. They say digital evidence, interviews and physical evidence led them to believe Johs was a “kingpin” drug trafficker.

Court documents report that Johs was continuously taking large amounts of oxycodone pills from Phoenix, Arizona to Bismarck.

Wednesday, Johs was apprehended after a high-speed chase through a residential area of Bismarck.

Johs is charged with leading a criminal association and three other felonies.

Johs has a $50,000 cash only bond.

