Bismarck High School presents ‘Seussical the Musical’

By Joel Crane
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck High School is performing ‘Seussical the Musical’ this weekend. There will be three performances on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m.

Music Director Brian Saylor says the play has something for the whole family.

“It’s Dr. Seuss, so there’s a bunch of quirky rhymes and plays on words and just funny antics by the Cat in the Hat and some other characters. So yeah, it’s really an entertaining show. I think our kids are most excited about being on stage, being able to sing on stage, being able to play to a live audience, so we’re ready for that to happen,” said Saylor.

The musical weaves together classic Dr. Seuss stories with original songs. Performances will be at Bismarck High’s Roy Gilbreath auditorium and tickets will be sold at the door. The cost is ten dollars for adults and five dollars for students.

