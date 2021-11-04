Advertisement

Bismarck business donates thousands of socks to those in need

By Hayley Boland
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Heaven’s Helpers Closet 701 got a special surprise Wednesday.

TradeHome Shoes donated 3,400 pairs of socks to the organization. It’s part of a program where every pair of Century Socks sold at TradeHome results in a pair donated within the Bismarck-Mandan community. Wednesday’s donation is the result of six months of sales.

“It’s nice that it stays local right here. It doesn’t go to New York or Chicago or overseas, it stays right here in Bismarck, because there’s a big need here. Especially now with the weather getting colder, who doesn’t want a nice, new, fresh pair of socks?” said Tim Kaiser, part owner and manager of TradeHome Shoes.

Volunteers with Closet 701 said socks are essential this time of year.

“We get a lot of awesome, used clothing like shirts and tops. Sometimes, socks just don’t look as good. So, getting a clean, fresh new pair of socks? How awesome,” said Kim Wood, a volunteer for Closet 701.

Kaiser said he plans to continue the donation program for years to come.

