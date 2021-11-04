BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The U-Mary football team closes out its home slate on Saturday as the Marauders renew their annual rivalry in the Battle for the Big Lake Trophy against Minot State. It’s a trophy they have not held since 2014.

It’s been seven years since the last time U-Mary hoisted the Battle for the Big Lake Trophy. A streak that the Marauders hope goes away on Saturday.

“It’s a big deal, and we want to make sure the guys know how big it is. The trophy is not here right now, so we need to get it and keep it here,” said U-Mary Head Coach Craig Bagnell.

And the intensity has trickled down to the players.

“I’ve only been here a year and I’ve never played these guys. But I’m already feeling the attention. When I step on the field, I’m out for blood and I haven’t even played these guys. It’s something we plan on. It’s going to be a hard-fought battle and we’re going to play to the best of our abilities,” said Tylen Small, U-Mary defensive back.

Which the Marauders will need to do because of the similarities of both teams.

U-Mary running back Diamonte Stugelmeyer, “They have some good players, but we have some good players, too. Luke, Danny, we have potential to make big plays on every possession. I think we could get rolling and that would be good for us.”

But success on Saturday is going to need everyone bringing something to the table.

“The wins that we’ve had we’ve played well in all three phases. Some of the stumbles we’ve had, I look at the Moorhead game, statistically how that game went if you just looked at the stats and say okay well Mary won two or three scores, but we turned the ball over three times. We don’t want to turn the ball over; we must win the turnover margin and we need to play well in all three phases and guys need to do their job. If we can do that, I think we’ll be singing the fight song on Saturday afternoon,” said Bagnell.

Kick-off is scheduled for 2pm central time on Saturday at the Bowl. For Your News Leader, I’m Neil Vierzba.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.