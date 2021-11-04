Athlete Spotlight: Caleb Rist

DES LACS, N.D. – Des Lacs-Burlington lost to Bowman County in the quarterfinals putting an end to the Lakers’ season after a hard fight.

No. 20 Caleb Rist is a running back for DLB. He got started in youth football and fell in love with the sport.

”I love, like, the team aspect of it. I love being out here with the boys, I love working hard, and I also really love scoring touchdowns,” said Rist.

Caleb’s coach said he had a big impact on the Lakers’ season.

”He’s a heck of an athlete, we have several great athletes that have been instrumental to our success, but he’s definitely one that stood out. He’s put the time in, he’s very dedicated, and all the success that he’s had is well earned and well deserved,” said Coach Taylor Teske.

His teammates said they’ve appreciated having him on the field.

”He’s an animal. You make a little space, open space, and he’ll do the rest. You just gotta give him room to work and he’ll go to town,” said linebacker Chance Mickelson.

Caleb said he’s considering a handful of D2 colleges in the area, but hasn’t made a final decision.

