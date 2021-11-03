Advertisement

You can name a NDDOT plow this winter

NDDOT snow plows
NDDOT snow plows(KFYR)
By Jacob Morse
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Department of Transportation announced Wednesday a “Name-A-Plow” contest inviting North Dakotans to submit name ideas for a snowplow in their home district.

“The contest goes through November 30th and winners will have the opportunity to have their snow plow name appear on the side of the snow plow in their area and have their photo taken with the plow. We’re hoping that this fun way to engage the public will be just another way to remind people how important it is to be safe around snow plows,” said Travis David, NDDOT snow plow operator.

The DOT encourages creativity, but names submitted must be appropriate and under 15 characters.

Submit early because if entries are submitted with the same name, the entry that came in first will be the one considered.

You can submit your name at dot.nd.gov.

