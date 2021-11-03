Ward County Sheriff’s Department asking for help finding Mandy Fulsebakke

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Ward County Sheriff’s Department needs your help finding missing 42-year-old Mandy Fulsebakke.

Fulsebakke was last seen on the evening of November 2, 2021.

She is approximately 5′7″ tall and 160 pounds.

Mandy was driving a 2010 Ford Fusion with North Dakota license plate 541ADR.

Call the Ward County Sheriff’s Department with any information at (701) 857-6500.

