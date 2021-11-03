Urban coyotes make appearance in Bismarck, game wardens say the canines can coexist with humans

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A neighborhood in North Bismarck has been seeing some toothy residents — urban coyotes. While some are wary of the creatures, others find this brush with the wild a reminder of why they live in North Dakota in the first place.

When natural areas blend into urban life, wildlife and humans may come face-to-face.

“Out here” Bismarck resident LeAna Hug pointed to an open area. “You see them running in this ravine.”

Lately, urban coyotes have made their presence felt in this Bismarck neighborhood. Frequent sightings cause concern for some, but for Hug they remind her why she lives here.

“I had to sell my farm to move to town when I lost my husband. So, seeing the coyotes and the pheasants and the other animals makes it still feel like home,” said Hug.

The canines are extremely common and are well adapted to this environment.

“Coyotes have been in the Bismarck Mandan area in and out of town on a routine basis for a long time. It’s just that every once in a while, you’ll get a coyote or some coyotes that are more active during daylight areas or more visible and things like that. And then people start to notice,” said Stephanie Tucker, North Dakota Game and Fish furbearer biologist.

Coyotes spotted in urban areas are often younger coyotes leaving their dens to establish their own territories.

Game wardens say small pet owners should stay alert to coyotes. Wardens also ask that residents “haze” the animals by waiving your arms and making noise when a coyote is spotted in order to prevent coyotes from becoming too comfortable with humans. Tucker notes that coyote hazing should be done when no pets are present.

“Coyotes are very smart, and they will learn very quickly. And if they learn that they can be in people’s yards with no consequences, that’s a behavior they will repeat. So, we have to almost train them to live alongside us,” said Tucker.

In the meantime, residents can enjoy the wildlife from afar.

“The fire truck’s alarm over by Cash Wise, the coyotes will alert. They stand and just their ears prick, and they start answering. They just howl. It’s just the right decibel, they answer the fire alarms and I think it’s great fun watching them,” added Hug.

This time of year, coyotes are especially active at dawn and dusk.

Some residents say neighbors have talked about using poison to control the population, however game wardens say killing or driving out non-problematic coyotes can backfire. Wardens say coyotes are territorial and keep out other coyotes, so when non-problematic animals are removed, problematic animals can fill the void. When population density decreases, coyote females have larger litters.

And putting poison out can endanger pets.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.