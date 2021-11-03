Advertisement

Trinity Health now taking appointments for kid COVID-19 vaccines

(kfyr)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Trinity Health is now offering appointments to families looking to get their children five to 11 years old vaccinated against COVID-19, following the CDC’s recommendation.

They will be offering the Pfizer vaccine which is a smaller dose than the adult version and according to Pfizer, it is 91% effective in protecting kids from symptomatic infections.

Parents are asked to call Trinity Health’s Pediatric Department for an appointment at 701-857-5413.

The pediatric center is located on the third floor of the Medical Arts Heath Center.

Adults interested in getting the COVID-19 or flu shot can call 701- 857-2515.

