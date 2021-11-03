Advertisement

Sanford giving childhood COVID vaccines on Nov. 4

(Source: AP Photo/LM Otero)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Sanford Health says it will start giving the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to children in the first week of November.

On November 2, the CDC endorsed the lower-dose vaccine for children ages 5-11. Sanford says it has lower-dose vaccines already on hand and they will start to administer them on Thursday, Nov. 4.

Sanford says parents can schedule the vaccine appointment through their My Chart or by calling 877-701-0779.

The healthcare system says appointments may not be be available at every office depending on vaccine allocation at each clinic.

“Having the vaccine available for this age group is a gamechanger,” says Stephanie Hanson, M.D., chief of service at Sanford Children’s in Fargo. “This vaccine continues to be proven to be the safest and most effective tool to fight this virus. The most recent variant of the COVID-19 virus has been targeting more children than previous variants. Now with a vaccine available, we have a significant tool to help keep these elementary-age kids healthy and in school. The vaccine is very good at preventing COVID-19 infections, excellent at preventing severe COVID-19 disease and outstanding at preventing COVID-19 deaths.”

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
Car-pedestrian crash before hockey game in Nashville, TN leaves North Dakota woman dead, husband injured
Chase Hurdle
Bismarck PD seeks help locating missing Bismarck High School student
Attorney Jeff Nehring, left, and Joshua Kringen, right
Former Williston Business Owner accepts plea agreement, avoids jail time for paying minor for sex
Urban coyote
Urban coyotes make appearance in Bismarck, game wardens say the canines can coexist with humans

Latest News

Trinity Health now taking appointments for kid COVID-19 vaccines
ND Today: Adopt A Pet - Cameo
ND Today: Adopt A Pet - Cameo
ND Today: Cook-off Results
ND Today: Cookoff Results
ND Today: Imaginary Concept of "Willpower"
ND Today: Imaginary Concept of "Willpower"