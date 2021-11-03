Sanford giving childhood COVID vaccines on Nov. 4

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Sanford Health says it will start giving the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to children in the first week of November.

On November 2, the CDC endorsed the lower-dose vaccine for children ages 5-11. Sanford says it has lower-dose vaccines already on hand and they will start to administer them on Thursday, Nov. 4.

Sanford says parents can schedule the vaccine appointment through their My Chart or by calling 877-701-0779.

The healthcare system says appointments may not be be available at every office depending on vaccine allocation at each clinic.

“Having the vaccine available for this age group is a gamechanger,” says Stephanie Hanson, M.D., chief of service at Sanford Children’s in Fargo. “This vaccine continues to be proven to be the safest and most effective tool to fight this virus. The most recent variant of the COVID-19 virus has been targeting more children than previous variants. Now with a vaccine available, we have a significant tool to help keep these elementary-age kids healthy and in school. The vaccine is very good at preventing COVID-19 infections, excellent at preventing severe COVID-19 disease and outstanding at preventing COVID-19 deaths.”

