ND Winter Weather Awareness Week: How is wind chill calculated and when does it become dangerous?

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When you venture outside this winter, it’s important to remember how quickly frostbite and even hypothermia can develop, especially when there’s a stiff wind.

You may think that wind chill is just an arbitrary number, when in fact there’s actually some complicated math that goes into computing how it actually feels outside when the wind is blowing. This equation takes into account the air temperature, wind speed, and how fast our bodies lose heat. It ends up producing a handy table of numbers that we can use to determine the wind chill.

Using this chart, if the air temperature is 10 below zero with a wind speed of 30 mph, the wind chill will be 39 degrees below zero and frostbite can develop in only 10 minutes on exposed skin. But at what point do wind chill advisories and warnings get issued?

“A wind chill advisory is when wind chills are expected to be at least 25 degrees Fahrenheit below zero, and then we’ll go to a wind chill warning when that becomes 40 degrees below zero,” said Megan Jones, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Bismarck.

And during an extended cold snap, these advisories and warnings can be issued for long periods of time.

“And that is really where we come into some safety issues in the winter, is when you have these sustained wind chills that are very, very cold. And people are just not meant to be outside for too long a period when it’s that cold,” said Jones.

When winds are calm, your body is able to radiate heat and create a layer of warmth between our skin and our surroundings. But with strong winds, the moving air breaks up this layer of heat around us and speeds up heat loss by moving the heat away from our bodies.

“Wearing lots of layers of clothing and really limiting your time outside when we have these extremely cold wind chills is really important,” said Jones.

Hypothermia can develop in as little as 10 minutes with a temperature of 30 below zero, so know the warning signs that range from confusion to stiff muscles and treat it as a medical emergency if someone’s body temperature falls below 95 degrees Fahrenheit.

We will continue Winter Weather Awareness Week on Wednesday, talking about staying safe on roads and highways during the winter.

