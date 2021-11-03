Advertisement

Minot-area healthcare providers preparing to offer Pfizer vaccine for kids 5-11

(CDC)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Healthcare providers in the Minot area said they are preparing to offer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11, following Tuesday’s news that U.S. health officials gave final approval for the shot.

Trinity Health Vice President Randy Schwan told Your News Leader they have the vaccine in supply and are ready to offer it, but plan to release more details Wednesday on how parents can schedule appointments for their children.

Meanwhile, Lori Brierley with First District Health Unit — the area’s public healthcare provider — said they do not have the vaccine in stock yet, but expect to receive it soon, and are awaiting delivery information from the state.

