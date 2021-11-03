KMOT’s County by County: November 2, 2021

MINOT, N.D. – In this week’s County by County, Your News Leader looks at two different counties dealing with different types of infrastructure and one county hosting a Veteran’s Day program.

The city of Stanley was awarded more than $3.5 million in loans from the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality for sanitary sewer projects.

Stanley received $1.3 million from a Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan and a $2.2 million from a Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan.

The money will go towards replacing aging water mains, manholes, sanitary sewer mains and other services.

It’s aimed at ensuring the safe transmission of water and wastewater for the residents in the town.

The Souris River Joint Board is inviting the public to discuss upcoming flood protection projects.

The public meeting will be Wednesday, Nov. 3 starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Roosevelt Elementary School, door 1.

The meeting will provide info about the upcoming northeast tieback levee project and how it will impact residents in the area

Fessenden-Bowdon school is inviting all veterans out to their Veterans Day Program.

The program is Nov. 5 starting at 10:00 a.m. at the school’s new gym.

Students will have special presentations throughout the morning.

