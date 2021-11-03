Judge gives Mandan man eight years in prison for rape of teen
Published: Nov. 3, 2021
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Tuesday, a district court judge sentenced a Mandan man to eight years in prison for rape.
37-year-old Thomas Weber entered an Alford plea in March for gross sexual imposition, two counts of sexual assault, and contributing to deprivation of a minor. He was accused of raping a teen at a residence in 2020 where he drank and smoked marijuana with a group of minors. The victim called 911 after the incident.
South Central District Judge Bonnie Storbakken passed down a 20-year sentence, with 12 years suspended. Following his sentence, Weber will also see 10 years of supervised probation.
