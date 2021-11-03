Advertisement

Bill challenges large business vaccine mandate

(kfyr)
By Brian Gray
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In response to President Biden’s plan to mandate businesses with more than 100 employees to get vaccinated, the Senate has introduced legislation that nullifies that mandate.

Introduced by Indiana Senator Mike Braun and cosponsored by North Dakota Senators John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer, the legislation calls on the Congressional Review Act, which is the official process for Congress to eliminate a rule proposed by the President. A similar bill has also been introduced in the House.

Hoeven said in a statement that the proposed mandate is government overreach that will only worsen the country’s workforce shortage.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
Car-pedestrian crash before hockey game in Nashville, TN leaves North Dakota woman dead, husband injured
Chase Hurdle
UPDATE: Bismarck PD issues Silver Alert for missing Bismarck High School student
Attorney Jeff Nehring, left, and Joshua Kringen, right
Former Williston Business Owner accepts plea agreement, avoids jail time for paying minor for sex
Urban coyote
Urban coyotes make appearance in Bismarck, game wardens say the canines can coexist with humans

Latest News

Trinity Health now taking appointments for kid COVID-19 vaccines
ND Today: Adopt A Pet - Cameo
ND Today: Adopt A Pet - Cameo
ND Today: Cook-off Results
ND Today: Cookoff Results
ND Today: Imaginary Concept of "Willpower"
ND Today: Imaginary Concept of "Willpower"