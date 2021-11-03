Bill challenges large business vaccine mandate

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In response to President Biden’s plan to mandate businesses with more than 100 employees to get vaccinated, the Senate has introduced legislation that nullifies that mandate.

Introduced by Indiana Senator Mike Braun and cosponsored by North Dakota Senators John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer, the legislation calls on the Congressional Review Act, which is the official process for Congress to eliminate a rule proposed by the President. A similar bill has also been introduced in the House.

Hoeven said in a statement that the proposed mandate is government overreach that will only worsen the country’s workforce shortage.

