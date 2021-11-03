Athlete Spotlight: Joshua Will

MINOT, N.D. – The Bishop Ryan football team is getting ready for the next round of playoffs this weekend, and one of their players has been standing out on and off the field.

Joshua Will, number 12, is a tight end and outside linebacker for the Bishop Ryan Lions. He started playing the game in third grade and kept with it.

”My dad and my brothers both played football. Got me going on football, and I just loved it from the beginning,” said Josh.

Coach Roger Coleman said he has been glad to know Will all five years that Coleman has been at the school.

”Just a great leader, a great football player, he loves everything about football. One of our captains for the last two years. Really just a kid that, he does everything right on and off the field, in the weight room, just works his tail off,” said Coach Roger Coleman.

Josh says he keeps coming back for the challenges.

”I love the physicality of the game, but I also love the mental aspect of the game, and just the new challenge that comes with each and every single week,” said Will.

He says he’s still looking at colleges and hasn’t made a final decision.

The Lions play in Hillsboro on Saturday.

