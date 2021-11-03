Advertisement

92% of CHI Health employees vaccinated

CHI St. Alexius sign
CHI St. Alexius sign(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - CHI St. Alexius required all of its employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Monday, November 1st. The requirement includes everyone who works in the hospital, including physicians, nurses and volunteers. Around the state, there are 12,000 employees and 92% of them have been vaccinated.

CHI Health said in a statement on Tuesday: “We know vaccination is the best way to bring an end to the COVID-19 pandemic and are grateful to all of our employees who have chosen to get vaccinated.”

CHI St. Alexius is part of the CHI Health system, which includes locations throughout the Upper Midwest. According to the statement, employees who aren’t vaccinated and who haven’t received an exemption may be able to continue working while replacements are secured.

