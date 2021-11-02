With Sanford agreement reached, officials expecting big 2022 for retail at Williston Square

WILLISTON, N.D. - Last week, the city of Williston and Sanford Health reached a deal to bring a multi-specialty clinic to Williston Square. With it now being official, city leaders are expecting next year to be a big one for bringing in new businesses.

So far, the city has made agreements with Slim Chickens, Genesis, and Pizza Ranch, with vertical construction underway for the former two businesses. Williston Economic Development Director Shawn Wenko says these initial facilities will help motivate other interested entrepreneurs to invest in the area.

“We’re extremely open to developers and the franchisees that are looking at this area. We find ways to make it work. I can tell you there is considerable interest in this area. We will probably see further opportunities pull the trigger as we get into 2022,” said Wenko.

In addition to having a new clinic, Wenko says the recently released Census numbers and the planned “Gas-to-Liquids” plant near Trenton will continue to make Williston a more enticing area for big name brands.

