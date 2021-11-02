Williston shooting suspect found not guilty of attempted murder

WILLISTON, N.D. - A 25-year-old man was found not guilty of attempted murder of an individual in 2019.

Dejonte Smith was accused of shooting William Phillips 13 times in 2019 near a Williston restaurant. He was acquitted for the attempted murder charge, but was found guilty of reckless endangerment and tampering with physical evidence, both class C felonies.

Trial for Smith was continued multiple times due to COVID-19 and changes in defense attorneys.

Sentencing is set for January 14, 2022.

