Ward County Commissioners come to final decision on Second Amendment, COVID-19 mandate resolutions

WARD COUNTY, N.D. – The Ward County Commission will not be taking a formal stance on making the county a Second Amendment Sanctuary or banning COVID-19 mandates, following several months of discussion and public hearings.

What started off as a single Ward County resident gathering signatures to petition Ward County into becoming a Second Amendment sanctuary sparked a four-month long debate.

It expanded to two resolutions, one including banning coronavirus mandates, and resulted in ultimately the commissioners deciding to not adopt or take a stance.

“It was very long and drawn out, I think somewhat by intention but also obviously reluctance to want to make a difficult decision,” said Travis Zablotney, the unofficial spokesperson for the movement in favor of making the county a Second Amendment sanctuary.

Three of the five commissioners — Shelly Weppler, John Pietsch, and Jim Rostad — voted in favor of receiving and filing both documents, meaning no major action will be taken.

“I don’t feel this is the place or necessarily the time that we as a county commission should be addressing this issue,” said Pietsch.

Ward County’s State’s Attorney Roza Larson said from the beginning that the county does not have the authority to adopt a resolution of this nature, even seeking advice from the Attorney General’s office.

“It is not strictly a local issue, this is obviously a state and national issue and so it’s heavily governed already by the state and federal government and it’s my opinion this commission does not have that authority,” said Larson.

Zablotney and others said they are now looking to the future such as state legislative sessions and upcoming elections to have their voices heard.

Chairmen John Fjeldahl and Commissioner Bucky Anderson voted against the motions to receive and file both documents.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.