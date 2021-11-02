Advertisement

Updates to new Minot City Hall, proposed recycling program

City of Minot City Council
City of Minot City Council(KFYR-TV)
By John Salling
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot City Council approved the new city hall project to go out for bid.

The bidding phase is scheduled to run through November. The total budget for the project sits at $13.8 million. They hope to finish renovating the building by next fall.

City leaders also heard an update on a possible recycling program for Minot.

The proposed transfer facility is estimated to cost more than $3.5 million. Market changes in the last two years would leave the city profiting per ton of recycling, though those numbers can change. City staff said it would reduce the amount of material going into the city landfill.

“If you put a garbage can in front of their door and they don’t even have to sort recyclables, just put it all into one container, that’s where you get participation. So I guess that would be my main response as to why we should be doing this rather than somebody else,” said Jason Sorenson, Public Works Assistant Director.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney Jeff Nehring, left, and Joshua Kringen, right
Former Williston Business Owner accepts plea agreement, avoids jail time for paying minor for sex
Cow on the run
Runaway cow killed Sunday afternoon
The father is accused of confronting his daughter's boyfriend, tying him up and putting him in...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
Williston Shooting
One dead following shooting north of Williston
European grocery store opening in Bismarck on October 31

Latest News

North Dakota Flag
Happy Birthday, North Dakota!
ND Today: Crispy Chicken Caesar Sandwich
ND Today: Crispy Chicken Caesar Sandwich
ND Today: National Stress Awareness Day
ND Today: National Stress Awareness Day
10PM Sportscast - 11/1/21
10PM Sportscast - 11/1/21