Updates to new Minot City Hall, proposed recycling program

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot City Council approved the new city hall project to go out for bid.

The bidding phase is scheduled to run through November. The total budget for the project sits at $13.8 million. They hope to finish renovating the building by next fall.

City leaders also heard an update on a possible recycling program for Minot.

The proposed transfer facility is estimated to cost more than $3.5 million. Market changes in the last two years would leave the city profiting per ton of recycling, though those numbers can change. City staff said it would reduce the amount of material going into the city landfill.

“If you put a garbage can in front of their door and they don’t even have to sort recyclables, just put it all into one container, that’s where you get participation. So I guess that would be my main response as to why we should be doing this rather than somebody else,” said Jason Sorenson, Public Works Assistant Director.

