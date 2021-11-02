United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Philip Green

MINOT, N.D. – Minot State University’s defensive back, Philip Green, is being recognized by the community for his work both on and off the football field.

“Some different things they are doing for their teammates, for their community, and you’ve been doing some of both so congratulations,” said Jennifer Hubrig with United Community Bank.

Philip Green was chosen as the Scheel’s and United Community Athlete Spotlight for his sportsmanship on and off the turf.

“I know as a team we really pride ourselves in as coach a always says, ‘Giving love to get love,’ so just going out there offering our love and support to other people in the community,” said Philip Green, the redshirt sophomore for Minot State University’s football team.

Mike Aldrich, who’s coached Green for three years, nominated him.

“Whether its his ‘Mental Game’ podcast he does with Troy or whether it’s community service, being a member in SAC around our leadership council, there is a litany of thing on his resume for why but he truly is one of the best representatives for our program,” said MSU’s Football Head Coach Mike Alrich.

Passionate about something that is less known in the sports world.

“We know mental health in general isn’t talked about enough especially, in the sporting community its kind of pushed behind. There is definitely an emphasis on physical health but not mental health so we wanted to kind of work to bring a balance to where physical and mental health are treated the same in athletics,” said Green.

And hoping to inspire others around him to ‘give love to get love’.

Green was presented with a $500 gift card to Scheels, split between himself and the MSU football team, and $1,000 for the team from United Community Bank.

You can find his podcast on YouTube.

