Advertisement

United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Philip Green

Philip Green
Philip Green(kfyr)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Minot State University’s defensive back, Philip Green, is being recognized by the community for his work both on and off the football field.

“Some different things they are doing for their teammates, for their community, and you’ve been doing some of both so congratulations,” said Jennifer Hubrig with United Community Bank.

Philip Green was chosen as the Scheel’s and United Community Athlete Spotlight for his sportsmanship on and off the turf.

“I know as a team we really pride ourselves in as coach a always says, ‘Giving love to get love,’ so just going out there offering our love and support to other people in the community,” said Philip Green, the redshirt sophomore for Minot State University’s football team.

Mike Aldrich, who’s coached Green for three years, nominated him.

“Whether its his ‘Mental Game’ podcast he does with Troy or whether it’s community service, being a member in SAC around our leadership council, there is a litany of thing on his resume for why but he truly is one of the best representatives for our program,” said MSU’s Football Head Coach Mike Alrich.

Passionate about something that is less known in the sports world.

“We know mental health in general isn’t talked about enough especially, in the sporting community its kind of pushed behind. There is definitely an emphasis on physical health but not mental health so we wanted to kind of work to bring a balance to where physical and mental health are treated the same in athletics,” said Green.

And hoping to inspire others around him to ‘give love to get love’.

Green was presented with a $500 gift card to Scheels, split between himself and the MSU football team, and $1,000 for the team from United Community Bank.

You can find his podcast on YouTube. 

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney Jeff Nehring, left, and Joshua Kringen, right
Former Williston Business Owner accepts plea agreement, avoids jail time for paying minor for sex
Cow on the run
Runaway cow killed Sunday afternoon
Williston Shooting
One dead following shooting north of Williston
European grocery store opening in Bismarck on October 31
Cow on the run
Cow escapes from Kist Livestock, evades law enforcement

Latest News

united community athlete
United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Phillip Green
sports 11/1/21
6PM Sportscast 11/1/21
Dickinson Midgets football win road playoff game
NDSU’s Cordell Volson named MVFV Offensive Lineman of the Week