Two more open houses scheduled for proposed North Hill high school in Minot

Minot Schools open house
Minot Schools open house(KFYR)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Minot Public Schools is inviting the public out to tour the location of the future high school, if the school’s realignment project is voted for in December’s bond election.

The remaining open house dates are Tuesday, Nov. 2 from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Wednesday, Nov. 10 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Those interested are asked to go to the former Cognizant building’s door six on the west side of the building.

The district will be answering questions, showing updated plans, and touring the building.

