These are the items food pantries want you to donate

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As inflation continues to rise and the pandemic continues, food pantries around North Dakota are seeing an increase in people requiring their services. Pantries and the Great Plains Food Bank welcome donations but encourage people to donate the right types of items.

“We’re always looking for the high protein items. The canned meats are great, the peanut butter. Different types of nonperishable items that can be donated,” said Jared Slinde, communications manager for Great Plains Food Bank.

According to Jared, the Great Plains Food Bank saw an increase of almost forty-five percent in need in the year ending in June 2021. Besides non-perishables, one of the biggest items he’s seen a need for? Diapers. Generally, he says, if you can’t afford to buy food, you also can’t afford to buy diapers. For more information about how to donate, visit greatplainsfoodbank.org.

