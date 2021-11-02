Advertisement

Site designs for two new Mandan schools released

Mandan High School rendering
Mandan High School rendering(Mandan Public Schools)
By Hayley Boland
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan Public Schools unveiled site designs of their two new schools.

These images from ICON Architectural Group allow the school board, parents, and students to have an idea of what the new Mandan High School and Lakewood Elementary School will look like. The elementary school has capacity for 250 students to meet the needs of the growing Mandan community. The high school will be large enough for 1,400 students.

Lakewood Elementary rendering
Lakewood Elementary rendering( Mandan Public Schools)

“This is just the next step in a really long journey of beginning to plan such a build, then getting voter approval, to now, we actually start to see concepts of what it may look like. We’ve got a couple of long years ahead of us as we build these out, but we’re very excited to see these schools come online,” said Jeff Fastnacht, assistant superintendent for Mandan Public Schools.

Lakewood Elementary is slated to open in fall 2023. The new high school will open in fall 2024.

