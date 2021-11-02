New class for Bismarck residents seeking to know more about city government

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Want to learn more about local government? The city of Bismarck will host an eight week class, called the “Bismarck Citizen Academy,” starting in January 2022. The goal of the classes is for Bismarck residents to have a better understanding of how local government works. Mayor Steve Bakken hopes this will, among other things, inspire people to become more involved in local government.

“Having the ability to engage the population, and to get it so there’s more transparency in the system, that’s always a win, that’s always a positive,” said Mayor Bakken.

The program will be held mostly outside of the classroom at various facilities like the airport and fire stations. Participants will interact with local government leaders and tour various city facilities to learn how the city operates.

Participation is free but spots are limited. Visit the city’s website to apply and learn more.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.