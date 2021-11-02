ND Winter Weather Awareness Week: What’s the difference between an advisory, watch, and warning?

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - This week is North Dakota’s Winter Weather Awareness Week and Your News Leader will be covering a variety of topics throughout the week to help you prepare for the winter ahead.

When it comes to winter weather, there are four main watches and warnings to remember that the National Weather Service issues.

“We issue a winter storm watch when there is a heads up. That there is a potential for hazardous winter weather — heavy snow, could be blizzard conditions or freezing rain. Meanwhile, a winter storm warning means that we’re expecting heavy snow or strong winds — perhaps even a combination of that’s going to lead to hazardous winter weather. We’re confident. It’s going to happen when we issue a warning. Similarly, with an advisory we’re confident that it’s going to happen. We’re mostly focusing on hazardous impactful travel conditions with a winter weather advisory. It’s your heads up that travel is maybe not going to be impossible, but it is going to be difficult, if not hazardous for a variety of reasons,” said Chauncy Schultz, meteorologist and science/operations officer at the National Weather Service in Bismarck.

“If a blizzard warning is issued, it means that we’re expecting zero or near zero visibility for three hours or more, with wind gusts of 35 mph or greater. So essentially whiteout conditions, zero visibility, over a widespread area,” Schultz continued.

Those watches and warnings deal with snow falling, where the entire atmosphere from the clouds to the ground is below freezing. But what happens with other precipitation types in the winter?

When we introduce warmer air in the atmosphere, the snow can melt into rain, which isn’t too impactful for us. But if that rain has the opportunity to re-freeze with a colder layer of air near the ground it can turn into sleet, or ice pellets.

The more dangerous precipitation type is freezing rain, where there’s a shallower layer of cold air near the ground, so the rain freezes instantly upon contact with any surface, creating an icy mess. This is what ice storm warnings are issued for.

“The threshold for an ice storm warning is a quarter inch or more of ice accumulation, which is a pretty rare thing in North Dakota. We have had them. We have had ice storms affect especially the southeastern part of the state. Back around Christmas of 2016 was one of them,” said Schultz.

While ice storms are pretty uncommon here, be on the lookout for these other watches and warnings this winter.

We’ll continue winter weather awareness week on Tuesday talking about dangerous wind chills.

