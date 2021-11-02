Mandan teen with leukemia has wish come true

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There are many ways that dreams can come true, and it often happens with help from others. That’s what happened for one Mandan teen on Tuesday.

“It’s overwhelming that this many people care about you and will go out of their way to help you and make you feel better,” said Robert Couch.

Robert Couch was diagnosed with leukemia two years ago at 15 years old. Make-A-Wish North Dakota stepped in to make his life a little easier by gifting him a new side-by-side.

“I hunt a lot, and I have a dog that needs to run, so this will help me tire him out,” said Robert.

Robert’s family said they’re glad to have an opportunity to celebrate him.

“It’s pretty exciting to see the smile on his face. It’s a day all about him. I don’t know what I would do without him,” said Maryann Cahoon, Robert’s mom.

Robert’s cancer is in remission, but he has a year of treatment left. His treatments haven’t slowed his love for adventure and the outdoors, making this new off-road vehicle the perfect wish for him.

“He’s been waiting a long time, with everything that’s been going on. So, this is very fun for all of us,” said Cindy Schaaf, a wish granter with Make-A-Wish North Dakota.

This new side by side gives him the opportunity to still participate in the activities he loves while spending time with his family and friends.

Robert’s wish was made possible through donations from Marathon Petroleum.

