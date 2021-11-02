Late Bills offer old ideas a second chance in Legislature

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There are 45 bills submitted to the state legislature for next week’s special session. 19 of them have already been approved by leading members of the assembly.

But the 26 others have hurdles to clear before they get a public hearing.

Some in the legislature said the special session is their chance to tackle emergencies outside of a normal session, but others think the proposals are harmful and a waste of time.

The 19 bills already approved and heading to the legislature focus on the original topics of the special session: redistricting and allocating federal aid.

The other 26 veer from those issues and are second attempts at bills which failed during the session in the Spring.

The Capitol building is preparing for its more than 140 members to return to Bismarck.

And those lawmakers aren’t coming empty-handed.

Some of them are bringing legislation they hope to pass during their limited time together.

“We know what to do, and how to do it, what questions to ask... It’s going to be judged upon us and the people of North Dakota whether or not we’re delaying the process by bringing in frivolous bills or we’re really digging in, working hard to get the best work done for everyone here in this state,” said Sen. Jerry Klein, R-Fessenden.

Even though the special session gives the legislature unlimited days to do their work, leadership still wants to be done as soon as possible.

Some on the other side of the aisle argue these other topics will only slow the pace.

“A lot of these bills are going to be distraction bills; a continuation of last session of wasting people’s time and wasting people’s energy. We talked about vaccines in the last session. We talked about curriculum in education, so for us to bring it up now when we’re trying to pass a billion-dollar budget and make sure that redistricting happens... we should focus on those priorities,” said House Minority Leader Josh Boschee, D-Fargo.

Those proposing the late bills don’t see it as a waste of time. Rather as a second chance for failed legislation from almost a year ago.

“I think the timing is right and the interest and the appetite is high to get this done, so it’s the perfect opportunity. And I hope we accomplish what we need to get done,” said Rep. Jeff Magrum, R-Hazelton.

Unlike the 19 approved by leadership, the other 26 have to be endorsed by ranking members of the state legislature, and each has their own standards and level of scrutiny for approval.

One of the late bills is an entirely different map to redraw the state’s district lines, which is one of the purposes for the special session at its core.

We’ll have more on that story tomorrow.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.