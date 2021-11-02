LaMoure-L-M Football

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Using the weekly polls as a guide, there was little debate on who most Class-9B football watchers felt was the top team in the state. LaMoure-Litchville-Marion was on top of every time the Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association voted.

The Loboes entered the playoffs as the number-1 seed and last week, they ended Grant County-Flasher’s season in the quarterfinals with a 42-22 victory. It’s safe to say LaMoure-L-M has been on a roll all season long.

“It’s electric. We’re having a lot of fun playing. A lot of fun practicing and keep winning games,” said Corbin Potts, LaMoure-L-M quarterback.

LaMoure-L-M Head Coach Andy DelaBarre, “When we have energy, our energy is high and when we play hard, we can play fast and together on defense and then just executing on offense, just limiting mistakes and making plays and having our play-makers make those plays.”

“We need to keep practicing like we play every single day, work hard. We work harder in practice than most of the time we do in the game so it’s just a lot of hard work in practice,” said Potts.

The Loboes will be at home on Saturday against Bottineau in the state semi-finals. Kickoff is at 2 p.m.

