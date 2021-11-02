Advertisement

Kraft starts mac and cheese club to test tastes

The company is introducing an exclusive “FLVRS” Club where members can be the first to try...
By CNN
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 5:19 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(CNN) - Kraft Mac and Cheese fans are drooling over a chance to test out new flavors.

Kraft has already introduced pumpkin spice-flavored mac and cheese, as well as candy-flavored pink mac and cheese for Valentine’s Day.

The company is introducing an exclusive “FLVRS” Club where members can be the first to try Kraft’s new seasoning blends before they’re released to stores.

Members will also get access to clothing based on each flavor, like a plush hoodie for ranch, a jacket for pizza and a sports jersey for Buffalo.

Becoming a member is a multi-step process that includes signing up on Kraft’s website and then acting on social media “drops.”

