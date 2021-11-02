Advertisement

Hyde Co. Sheriff who responded to fatal crash involving AG Ravnsborg has died

Hyde County, South Dakota
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
HIGHMORE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Hyde County Sheriff Mike Volek has died, Dakota News Now confirmed Tuesday.

Sheriff Volek is most recently known as the first person on-scene following the fatal crash involving Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg in September 2020. Volek and Ravnsborg searched the area following the crash. Volek then lent Ravnsborg his personal vehicle following the crash.

Volek served as sheriff of Hyde County for 22 years. He was 69-years old.

The cause of Volek’s death has yet to be released.

