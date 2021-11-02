‘Hotels have been very pleased’: Hunters staying in SW North Dakota​

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Every year, hunting brings lots of tourists to southwest North Dakota. After some people decided to cancel last year’s plans, many have made it back this year.

Pheasant, deer, and other game hunters stop by Dickinson’s Convention & Visitors Bureau for resources on the hunting season.

It’s a routine the executive director and her team prepare for.

“It’s open, there’s rolling hills, you can get into the areas to hunt grouse out into the badlands, it’s a whole different atmosphere to be in,” said Terri Thiel, Dickinson Convention & Visitors Bureau executive director.

Terri Thiel says the area’s lack of trees and open space provides a different experience for many hunters and their dogs. She says from talking with Dickinson hotels, the hunters are here.

“The hotels have been very pleased, they’ve been getting repeat customers,” said Thiel.

“A lot of them have come back this year just because there is a little bit more security, a little bit more confidence in traveling than there was last year,” said Darren Bleth, La Quinta Inn & Suites general manager.

Darren Bleth says hunting is important to hotels, restaurants, and other industries in the area when summer attractions are in their off season. It’s why they try to cater services to hunters, like this bird cleaning station at the Hawthorn Suites in town.

“They can get it all done there and then that way, they’re ready to go home, their birds will be ready to go back with them,” said Thiel.

Thiel says they advertise the area’s hunting opportunities in different publications and online. Hunters can go to Visit Dickinson online for more information.

