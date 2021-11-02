Advertisement

Happy Birthday, North Dakota!

North Dakota Flag
North Dakota Flag(kfyrNorth Dakota Flag)
By Joel Crane
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota celebrates 132 years of statehood Tuesday.

On Nov. 2, 1889, President Benjamin Harrison signed North and South Dakota into statehood almost simultaneously.

Which was granted statehood first? Nobody knows, not even the president! Harrison shuffled and covered the documents before signing them into law.

President Harrison reportedly said: “They were born together. They are one and I will make them twins.”

Here’s to another 132 years!

