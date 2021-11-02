Advertisement

Governor Greg Gianforte announces new program for recruiting healthcare workers

Montana Governor Greg Gianforte in Billings
Montana Governor Greg Gianforte in Billings
By Michael Anthony
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Montana governor Greg Gianforte announced Tuesday a new healthcare workforce recruitment program aimed at stabilizing Montana’s healthcare system.

The “Health Care Workforce Relocation Assistance Program,” will allow employers to cover relocation cost for those who commit to permanently moving to Montana and remain employed for 12 consecutive months. Up to $12,500 will be available for moving expenses. Gianforte said he hopes the program will help in solving the state’s worker shortage which has been made worse due to the pandemic.

“Join us as we make Montana a sanctuary for freedom and an even better place to live, work, and raise a family. And, in case that’s not enough, we will help cover the cost of relocating here if you commit to joining us to care for Montanans,” said Gianforte.

The program is expected to launch by late November.

