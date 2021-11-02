Flood insurance rate hikes pushed back following floodplain map appeal from Minot

MINOT, N.D. – Looming increases in flood insurance rates for Minot residents will not go into effect until at least 2024, after the city of Minot convinced federal officials to take another look at their proposed floodplain maps, according to the city engineer.

The city appealed FEMA’s upgraded floodplain map in 2020, citing issues with how the agency evaluated use of reservoirs along the Souris River for flood control.

The delay in changes also creates more time for completion of the first five phases of the regional flood protection plan, according to Derek Hackett, a spokesperson for the city.

Hackett said FEMA’s revised maps will likely be sent to the city in the summer of 2023, at which point the city will have the chance to comment on them, or potentially appeal them again that fall.

The updates to the maps means some residents in the Minot area would see flood insurance rate hikes, though the increases will not go into effect until the maps are made official.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.