Donny Schatz in the World Finals this week

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The World Finals marks the end of the World of Outlaws season, and it’s this week in Charlotte. North Dakota’s Donny Schatz will not win his 11th points championship, but he does have an opportunity to claim a podium spot, which means finishing in the top three in points.

Schatz did cross a big milestone this summer when he won for the 300th time. Donny started full-time with the Outlaws 24 years ago and the 10-time champion says for a while it did not look like he’d ever get the first season.

Donny Schatz said: “When I came out here in 1997, I was a young guy trying to make it with the Outlaws and you had to earn respect from the guys and the first couple of years were pretty tough. The first was, man, I’m telling you, nearly impossible, it was. I was ready to quit a couple of times, but took four or five years to where I got my bearings underneath me and felt halfway comfortable racing at that pace every night and as much as we did.”

Schatz enters the World Finals just four points behind Carson Macedo for third in the points standings. Brad Sweet and David Gravel are first and second.

