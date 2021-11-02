CHI Williston opens Pediatric Clinic

WILLISTON, N.D. - Last week, CHI St. Alexius Williston announced the opening of a brand-new pediatric clinic with two pediatricians who are happy to provide those services.

Dr. Menelik Mulu loves being a children’s doctor.

“I love pediatrics and the funny thing is, they love me too,” said Mulu.

He’s been working in Williston as a pediatrician for seven years, and now he’s happy to be the top doctor of CHI’s pediatric clinic.

“It’s in a good position right now, pediatrics,” said Mulu.

The clinic, located below the regular clinic, will provide everything from minor procedures to vaccinations. Since COVID-19, the pediatrics ward was moved around to keep away from those with the virus. That’s when officials had the idea to renovate the unused basement into a kid-friendly environment, separate from other areas.

“So, the parents can feel safe and more secure not having them around sick people. That is very nice and it’s a great area, private, and kids can feel at home there,” said Shelli Hayes, clinic manager.

Dr. Mulu will not be alone at the clinic. He is also joined by Dr. Pirthvi Giyanwani, who recently completed his residency at a pediatric center in New York City.

“We work together. He’s a wonderful person. He knows what he is doing. He just graduated. He’s very, very good,” said Mulu.

With a new space dedicated to helping children feel better, Dr. Mulu expects to stay busy diagnosing his patients and putting a smile on their face.

The clinic’s hours are Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

