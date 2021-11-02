Advertisement

CHI Williston opens Pediatric Clinic

Dr. Mulu checks up on a patient at the pediatric clinic
Dr. Mulu checks up on a patient at the pediatric clinic(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. - Last week, CHI St. Alexius Williston announced the opening of a brand-new pediatric clinic with two pediatricians who are happy to provide those services.

Dr. Menelik Mulu loves being a children’s doctor.

“I love pediatrics and the funny thing is, they love me too,” said Mulu.

He’s been working in Williston as a pediatrician for seven years, and now he’s happy to be the top doctor of CHI’s pediatric clinic.

“It’s in a good position right now, pediatrics,” said Mulu.

The clinic, located below the regular clinic, will provide everything from minor procedures to vaccinations. Since COVID-19, the pediatrics ward was moved around to keep away from those with the virus. That’s when officials had the idea to renovate the unused basement into a kid-friendly environment, separate from other areas.

“So, the parents can feel safe and more secure not having them around sick people. That is very nice and it’s a great area, private, and kids can feel at home there,” said Shelli Hayes, clinic manager.

Dr. Mulu will not be alone at the clinic. He is also joined by Dr. Pirthvi Giyanwani, who recently completed his residency at a pediatric center in New York City.

“We work together. He’s a wonderful person. He knows what he is doing. He just graduated. He’s very, very good,” said Mulu.

With a new space dedicated to helping children feel better, Dr. Mulu expects to stay busy diagnosing his patients and putting a smile on their face.

The clinic’s hours are Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney Jeff Nehring, left, and Joshua Kringen, right
Former Williston Business Owner accepts plea agreement, avoids jail time for paying minor for sex
Cow on the run
Runaway cow killed Sunday afternoon
The father is accused of confronting his daughter's boyfriend, tying him up and putting him in...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
Williston Shooting
One dead following shooting north of Williston
European grocery store opening in Bismarck on October 31

Latest News

Construction of Slim Chickens at Williston Square
With Sanford agreement reached, officials expecting big 2022 for retail at Williston Square
Business vaccine mandate
Business vaccine mandate on its way, but there are alternative testing methods
Montana Governor Greg Gianforte in Billings
Governor Greg Gianforte announces new program for recruiting healthcare workers
Kassidy Klaudt
Lost and found: family loses child’s walker, finds hope