Business vaccine mandate on its way, but there are alternative testing methods

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Larger businesses will soon have to enforce new COVID-19 policies on employees.

In the coming days, the federal government will require many employers to vaccinate employees, according to a representative for the Department of Labor.

But, there are stipulations.

Businesses and employers with more than 100 employees will now have another responsibility: ensuring their workers are vaccinated.

If they don’t comply, employers could be fined $14,000 dollars per violation.

“They’ve been in place for other vaccines in the past, and the agencies are following rigorous processes to evaluate religious and medical exemptions,” said Jeff Zients, White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator.

If an employee cannot be vaccinated due to religious or medical reasons or they choose not to be vaccinated, they must wear a mask. And, business owners must provide weekly COVID testing accommodations, according to the Labor Department.

Businesses can send their employees out to get individually tested at a lab. Or, they can use a company like QualiTox Labs on site.

“The government kind of just dumped it on businesses without giving them any resources on where to go. So, a lot of businesses do not know where to go-- other than to send their employees to a hospital, a clinic, public health office. Once that mandate kicks in, the lines at those places are going to be long,” said Bethany Goode, Senior Account Executive for QualiTox Labs.

Testing through either method will be free in most cases thanks to CARES Act funding, which is run through an employee’s insurance.

However, on-site PCR testing provides quick results, compiled in one place.

“We can come in one day, test everybody, and they can have access to a portal with all that information. So that, should a business get audited by OSHA, they have everything right there in front of them,” said Goode.

CNBC reports businesses are requesting the White House holds off on the mandates until after the holiday shopping season due to fears of employees leaving and being short staffed during such a busy time.

The Office of Management and Budget completed its’ review of the emergency rule Monday.

