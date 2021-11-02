Advertisement

Bismarck PD seeks help locating missing Bismarck High School student

Chase Hurdle
Chase Hurdle(Bismarck Police Department)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On Tuesday Nov. 2, at about 1:20 p.m., the Bismarck Police Department was notified about Chase Hurdle missing from school. He was last seen on video leaving school at about 8:54 a.m. It is unknown where he would go.

Hurdle has a history of suffering from amnesia. His family is concerned about his welfare.

Hurdle is an 18-year-old African American male, 5′ 8″ tall, about 130 pounds and has brown eyes. He was last seen wearing plastic framed glasses, a blue long sleeve shirt and blue jeans.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Hurdle they are asked to contact the Bismarck Police Department at (701) 223-1212 or their local law enforcement office.

